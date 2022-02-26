Exatlón México: Antonio Rosique reveals why the rivalry of Aristeo and Koke was born

Heliud Pulido yells to apply pressure: “He’s not wearing anything, he’s not wearing anything!” On the other side, Doris del Moral answers the blow of the words of her rival, so that they do not affect Koke Warriorthe champion of the fifth season who is in the crosshairs of Aristeo Cazaresanother monarch who has dedicated himself to making life impossible for El Hechicero in the edition All Stars of Exathlon Mexicoto shape a rivalry that spices up the competition and that Antonio Rosique celebrates.

The Highest Authority likes to see the exchange of messages, sports and verbal, that occurs between the Sky Brother and the young athlete from the blues, who are joined by Patricio Araujo and Heliud Pulido. It even intensifies the tension that exists between them to generate a bonus that, from his point of view, prints positive ingredients on reality.

In interview with The Sports HeraldAntonio Rosique shares how he has experienced these misunderstandings, reveals the origin of the attacks on Koke, how the most recent monarch has channeled it and how they help the broadcast, as well as whether or not it can get out of control as it happened in the fourth season when Patricio Araujo and Keno Martell came to blows and shoves during ExaBall.

I think he is very cool and very positive. He has taken the Exatlón to another level and we see it in people’s comments: The blue fans don’t like that Aristeo is bothering them, and the red fans like that Heliud, Pato and Aristeo are bothering the blue champion, because it is a threat, Koke is great, he is young, in tremendous physical shape, without injuries, 9 or 10 years younger than Pato”, shares the driver through the screen from the Dominican Republic.

Antonio Rosique explains why this rivalry will not get out of control as in the case of Pato and Keno in the fourth season, where they even received a scolding from the production for sending the wrong message to fans by generating violence within the reality show.

What happened between Pato and Keno was very different, they didn’t say anything to each other and there came a time when it exploded. In this one it’s a little game like in school: I go, I annoy you, then you come and you annoy me and I return it to you, but then we both laugh. It’s very nice because the two benches end up laughing at what they say to each other and I think that refreshes this adventure a lot”, he comments.

The competitive nature and temperament of each athlete comes to the fore in situations like these. The three red champions see their ranking in reality threatened against the youngest champion. Among lions, only one can lead the pack and the territory is at stake in the All Stars, where the absolute winner will come from, which is why the previous winners do not want the new one to take away what they have worked so hard for.

(The rivalry) has come to refresh this season from the start. Aristeo, Heliud, Pato, as red champions, came to see what the new champion was made of and they came determined to take him out on the track, to put him to the test, to put pressure on him, to see his integrity and what I see is an interesting phenomenon” says the sports journalist.

That same peak of the experienced to the most rookie put him to the test and now, grown up, he responds and puts his chest to the bullets: “The first two weeks Koke was a little uncomfortable and his performance was not what was expected, but after week three and this week four, Koke began to answer them a little, in his own way and style, he also began to play the little psychological game of ‘You tell me and I’ll answer’, ‘You take me out, well I’ll take you out you’, ‘You beat me and celebrate, well I beat you and celebrate you too’. And now I see a more competitively mature Koke, as he realized that he doesn’t go beyond that. I see a Koke with his chest out, who answers them, without losing his style and personality.

The real reason why Aristeo attacks Koke in the Exatlón México All Stars

Antonio Rosique reveals the reason why Aristeo Cázares married Koke Guerrero in a lawsuit. Although it has not gone beyond a sports rivalry, with statements and messages in between, it meant a sign of respect and a test that the most experienced of the reds decided to do.