Exatlón México All Star: They reveal the dark reason behind the next elimination of the red team

The competition in Exathlon All Star remains very hard, the demand of the games has generated pressure on the players, who are increasingly stressed, and coexistence becomes tense.

In this sense, in the last week the Red Team It has been the protagonist of several internal conflicts, after obtaining negative results in the last games, which is why they have shown distance between the members during this period.

Related news

That’s how he showed it Anne Lakewho in her last competition was upset with her team, especially with Mati Alvarez,, when apparently the gymnast is not comfortable with the “little support” she receives from her peers.

The images of Aztec TV revealed the moment in which Ana Lago travels the circuit without the company of any of the members of the red team, since it normally happens to provide support and coucheo, when it did not happen, the Monterrey native claimed Mati that she always asks to accompany her.

Related news

What is the reason why an Exatlón athlete will be expelled

As we have informed you in Por Esto! the exposed results of the program reveal that the Red Team She is the one who maintains the worst performance of the contest when she was defeated by the power that her rival showed, celestial elements that attacked the Fortress, took the medal and won the Colossal match.

According to various spoiler accounts, the scarlet ensemble would suffer the departure of Heber Gallegosa sprinter who entered the fifth edition as a reinforcement and managed to remain until the last stages.

These same accounts have indicated that Heber’s departure could have been due to a kind of manipulation on the part of the production of reality, which would have made the decision to eliminate the member of the red team.

Also, her exit was forced since she manipulated the final shot in her Elimination Duelthis with the intention that it would be a red who left the competition considering that, if another blue came out, there would be four of these elements against eight members of the red team.

However, this information has not been confirmed by production. It will be next Sunday, February 20, when we will know who will be the athlete to say goodbye to Exatlón All Star.

When and what time is Elimination Sunday?

When: Sunday February 27, 2022

Sunday February 27, 2022 Where: Aztec One

Aztec One Schedule: 8:00 p.m.

Follow us on Google news and receive the best information

jram