Enjoying good health is Julio Preciado’s greatest wish for 2022

A difficult year, with many challenges both in his personal and work life, but also with gratitude, Julio Preciado left behind to receive 2022 with energy and light. The singer shared for EL DEBATE that among his 12 wishes for this year that begins, the The most important thing is to be in good health to continue enjoying your family, while at work you continue to make music and sing to your followers.

feel blessed by God

Julio Preciado comments that 2021 was a year of many contrasts since after a very complicated 2019 and 2020, 2021 saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a blessing that God has me here on earth because this month I have been transplanted for two years and not everyone has worked for him. I think that apart from everything, in 2021 God filled me with angels through the doctors who treated me and everyone has been part of this that God made it possible for it to happen. Many people will say that it is his job, and it is not true, I think that the work of doctors goes beyond what they know how to do. In this case, it was wonderful for me to meet those angels, one of them is my nephrologist, Dr. Ramos; my cardiologists, my bariatrician and many people who have approached me to make Julio Preciado what he is now. It is not easy this path that I have had to live and see the new Julio Preciado that I am and that they are going to see this 2022.”

The singer thanks God and also hopes that everything that has happened has been worth it, because it is certain that if God has him here on earth it is for a reason. He doesn’t know what that goal is that he has in store for him, but he hopes it will be something very big for him.

Two years ago Yuliana Preciado donated a kidney to her father.

Wish health by 2022

Among the wishes that Julio Preciado asked for this 2022, the most important is to have good health.

“I think that when you go through a health situation that I went through, the most important thing is health, because after having been on the verge of dying for three years, I think it is very difficult to think about other things, because the material, the money, goods and luxuries take a backseat. Many people can say that without money there is nothing, but I believe that there is an afterlife after money and they are the friends that you manage to find, those angels that I told you about at the beginning and that many people have and that we do not give. account until we hit the bottom of a disease. I stay whit that, The main thing I ask of God is health., that my family is without worries goes hand in hand with everything I mentioned at the beginning. Because health gives you all that. With health there is work and my family will be fine and I will be able to support them financially. Also, if there is health and work, I will be able to help others.” The last comment is because “.

El Gigante de la Banda” has carried out altruistic work for 28 years, and mentioned that precisely in 2021, with the support of Dr. Julio Ramos, they helped many people and also motivated others to be a donor of a relative so that a transplant, through the action of his daughter Yuliana.

This year he will tour with a band

El Recodo Julio Preciado has countless projects and goals to accomplish in 2022, both in his personal and work life.

“Personally, I tell you that I just underwent facial surgery to make some adjustments that were necessary. I clarify that it is not because of an addict, but because of the bariatric surgery that wreaked havoc on my face, in addition to the fact that the signs of age do not forgive. To date I have lost 38 kilos and having weighed 125 today my weight is 87 kilos. All that skin left over from surgery will be reusable for children with burns.”

And it is that this is the first of other aesthetic operations to which the singer will undergo this year.

“With regard to work, this month we will make the official presentation both in Los Angeles and in Mexico City of the Julio Preciado tour with the band El Recodo. It is a dream that is going to come true not only for us as artists, but for many people, because we are going to start the machinery that left its mark for more than 25 years and that I had to be part of this movement and start with music. of a sung band, which is now so popular, and I think that what is learned well is not forgotten and people have not forgotten that.”

Preciado specified that some test presentations have already been made in the United States and they went quite well, so he hopes that they will continue like this. As for his personal project in music, Julio Preciado continues to record songs and upload his music to digital platforms.

Wishing you all a 2022 full of blessings

Grateful to all the people who have supported him throughout his career and who in recent years have joined in praying for his health, Julio Preciado wishes you a 2022 full of blessings. In addition, He asks God to fill them with health and him not to forget him to continue helping many people, since from his experience, Preciado confessed that seeing the smile of a child when he gives him a gift or a bag of sweets, is like seeing the smile of God and that nourishes him to continue helping more people.