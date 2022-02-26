Emme Muñiz, Valentina Paloma, Suri Cruise: the new generation that is conquering Hollywood

The most famous couples in the world have conceived children who are now part of the new generation that is conquering Hollywood. small like Emme Muñiz, daughter of Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopezor Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise They have begun to stand out on social networks for their different talents. Whether it’s their amazing voices, their style, or even their innate acting talent, we’ve put together a list of celebrity kids who are stealing the camera.

1. Valentina Paloma Pinault

The daughter of Salma Hayek and François Henri Pinault turns 15 this year and has made an impact with her beauty and great style. Salma also assures that she has a great nose for business.

2. Max Liron Bratman, son of Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman

Max Liron Bratman is the son of Christina Aguilera and her ex-husband, a music executive named Jordan Bratman. He was born in 2008 and although it is believed that he stays off the cameras, he is a lie, as he has appeared in several series, including ‘Dateline NBC’ and in a music video of his mother.

3. Emme Muñiz, daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Emme Muñiz has a twin brother and has been the queen of headlines since before she was born. Emme inherited her father’s beauty and talent and even joined her on the Super Bowl halftime stage.

4. Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise had one of the most criticized relationships in show business, especially because of his relationship with Scientology. Suri has stayed off camera, not really leading a public life. However, his fashion sense has always been praised by the paparazzi.

5. Lily Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp

Lily Rose Depp has made a name for herself as one of the most coveted top models in the fashion world. At just 22 years old, Lily Rose has been the face of brands such as Chanel.

6. Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Blue Ivy turned 10 years old in January of this year. Jay Z and Beyoncé’s little daughter was named “the most famous baby in the world” two days after her birth by Time magazine. In 2020, she sang alongside her mom on the song “Brown Skin Girl,” which was nominated for multiple awards and made her a Grammy and BET award winner.

7. Dylan Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shay Smith

The son of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith turned 25 this 2022. And his career is taking off! The handsome man is dedicated to modeling and has been the image of brands such as Saint Laurent.