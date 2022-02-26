Elden Ring suffers from negative reviews

In a situation that is becoming more and more common, Elden Ring on PC is suffering from strong negative reviews. Although we’re not talking about the level of a review bombing yet, players on this platform aren’t happy with the way FromSoftware’s new work is performing.

Just a few hours after its release, Elden Ring It has 29,426 reviews. From this number, 21,858 are positive, while 15,158 are negative. Thus, this title has a “varied” reception. Although the critics gave it perfect ratings, fans are not happy with the frame rate problems that this title presents, and these are justified criticisms.

According to VGC, the more than 15 thousand negative reviews represent 40% of the reception of Elden Ring on PC. Here we find comments like:

“Notable and constant FPS drops. At first I didn’t notice them too much, but once you go out into the open world it’s much more obvious, it’s as if everything went in slow motion for a moment. It has also stuck on a loading screen and thrown me to the desktop. I have checked the forums and many users have the same problem.” “I never would have expected to give Elden Ring a negative vote based on the performance of the game on PC. I’m hardly an FPS snob and can live with the lack of ultrawide screen support (in 2022), because the game itself is brilliant and will surely deliver everything people expected and more.” “Struggling to maintain 60fps/1080p on a [GeForce RX] 3080, massive stutters and crashes in the mid-20s, crashes four times within two hours of playtime, capped at 60fps, and no ultrawide support.”

For its part, Metacritic does not yet allow players to share reviews on this site, but this story is likely to repeat itself in a few days, as game performance on consoles suffers from similar issues. On related issues, Bandai Namco is already working on fixing these issues.

Editor’s note:

It’s interesting to see how many people aren’t willing to let go of some issues and focus on gameplay and story. However, these people are within their rights to complain. This was one of the most anticipated games of recent years, and seeing that the technical performance is not good can significantly disappoint more than one.

Via: Steam