ELDEN RING: Fans Use Character Editor To Create GigaChad

After years of waiting that seemed endless, ELDEN RING, FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki’s masterpiece, is finally among us. While thousands of players explore the vast world of The Lands Between, there are others who decided to invest a lot of time in the character editor. Fortunately, that dedication paid off and now there are some very quirky creations out there.

How could it be otherwise, many players decided to waste all their creativity and ingenuity to recreate the appearance of some real and fictional characters in FromSoftware’s popular video game. The results are impressive and we have already witnessed some beings that range between the ridiculous and the great.

GigaChad and more characters come to ELDEN RING thanks to the character editor

Specifically, reddit user NickDaGamer1998 was deserving of applause and praise from the community when he shared his latest creation: GigaChad. In case you know him, it is a popular meme that emerged thanks to a photo shoot of the Russian model Ernest Khalimov, who eventually became a symbol of masculinity on the internet due to his features and muscular body.





Thus, in the image we can see that the user was able to perfectly recreate the face of Ernest Khalimov in ELDEN RING; from the gray hue of the skin to the large jaw. Naturally, other players followed suit and worked on their own version of GigaChad. Now, can you imagine meeting any of these characters in multiplayer modes?

Naturally, the character editor of ELDEN RING not only serves to build internet memes. We say this because some users already use it to bring fictional characters to the video game. We have already witnessed one fan bring to life the human version of Shrek, while another decided to create Guts, the protagonist of Berserk.





It is clear that in the coming days we will see more creations from the community. As always, the creativity and ingenuity of the players will be the limit, so we should expect characters of all kinds.

But tell us, what do you think of the creations of these users? Have you tried the title yet? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING It is available now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can find more information about it if you visit this page.

