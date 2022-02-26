‘Elden Ring’ and its difficulty More or less than ‘Dark Souls’?

This February 25 goes on sale on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Elden Ring, the new and long-awaited title from From Software that, in addition to having Hidetaka Miyazaki at the controls again, has a main story written by George RR Martin. Beyond that, the title promised something unprecedented in the souls saga, a truly open world beyond the dungeon with one or more paths of studio titles such as Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls or Bloodborne.

The novelties are many and, at the same time, few. It is a title that goes one step further in the open world genre that dominates the contemporary scene so much, but also one that will be very familiar to any player in the studio. However, the main question, as in every title from the Japanese studio, is its difficulty. A Souls is not a Soul (or a Soulslike) if it is not devilishly difficult, but the degree of freedom that the open world requires means that these titles, especially for players who spend time on the map leveling up and acquiring items and abilities, end up being pretty easy to beat.

Is ‘Elden Ring’ the hardest game from From Software?

Let’s see, the difficulty is a personal experience and each player, depending on their skills and their way of playing, will have more or less difficulties at one point or another. However, we can conclude that the loss of protection and the increase in action in Bloodborneand (where you recovered life by damaging enemies) makes it the most affordable title, although that is not saying much, from From Software. Quite the opposite we can say of sekiro, whose revolution in speed and blocking in combat left even many Souls veterans out of the game. As to Dark Soulsthe most complicated thing is always when you take the wrong path and you don’t go where you should still or the distance between bonfires. Demon’s Souls, although it is the most linear of all, it also poses significant challenges. Many still have nightmares opening their PS5 with the remake and seeing how, as soon as they lost once in each zone, they were condemned to play with half their life until they defeated the zone boss, as well as how losing a lot returned an area more difficult.

And yet we believe that Elden Ring It may be From Software’s most difficult game to date, but it’s also its most affordable. The reason is simple, the freedom of its open world.

How difficult is ‘Elden Ring’?

The game with which it has been compared the most Elden Ring is Zelda: Breath of the Wild, given not only the freedom of its open world approach but the very few indications of the world (unlike Horizon Forbidden West), motivating the player to explore freely, solely out of curiosity. However, unlike the highly acclaimed Nintendo title or the similar one Skyrimthe enemies in Elden Ring they don’t level up as we fight, but instead continue to have a linear difficulty progression between the five main areas, with fixed levels.

This freedom, coupled with the ability to fight on horseback in the open world (but not in dungeons), stealth, and the much-criticized summoning of helpers in boss fights gave us the impression, at first, that this would be the More affordable Souls. And yes, it is, but also the most difficult. Contradiction works for a very simple reason, the freedom it gives the player and the expansion of the player’s world.

From Software has not relaxed and if it has included elements of stealth, a horse to move faster, it allows jumping attacks or summoning helpers for the bosses, it is because it has taken everything into account and that is how it has created many of its bosses Almost impossible challenges. When in a previous title you reached the rival that touched you, if you had done everything well, even if it cost, you should be able to kill him. Here, however, we will find ourselves more than ever with dead ends, bosses to whom we will have to say goodbye, but see you later. Some that tell you that, although it is what touches on the main story, perhaps you should have spent twenty hours exploring before visiting him.

From Software has created a terrifying open world where, while save points are more plentiful than ever, almost everything is downright deadly. However, this time, beyond the five great dungeons required to beat the title, there is no right path. All those optional dungeons and non-mandatory encounters that we will find will help us to die a thousand times, yes, but also to level up and get rewards. Although before we could also loop around to farm souls and level up against the boss we got stuck with, it was a repetitive path. Now, if a boss gives us trouble, we can throw away twenty or thirty hours of brand new content and come back once we’re twice as strong.

Elden Ring He has taken it all into account, but he also rewards us for every good choice. Each dungeon or death path perhaps has an easier way to enter, that enemy that seemed lazy and kills us in one shot may have to dodge or be attacked from behind in stealth. That boss who is a machine gun of blows may need a good summon to distract him and allow us to breathe. And no, none of that is cheating, it’s part of a game that has staked everything on freedom.

Of course, you also have to take into account the 10 different classes in the game and our build. It has always been said that the easy way for souls is to attack from a distance, but the truth is that everything depends on the enemy and, perhaps more than ever, here is a build at a distance with hardly any melee defense we get stuck in many points. The most important thing about this approach to freedom and the open world of Elden Ring is that it ends the most frustrating thing about From Software. Yes, nothing like biting the dust over and over again against the same rival until you overcome it. But if you don’t get over it, you might quit the game. Here you can always leave and not just to waste time, but to continue advancing along other equally rich and motivating paths.

More similar in its fighting form to Dark Souls III what to Bloodborne or sekiro, Elden Ring he is more agile and requires more variety to adapt to his enemies. After all, they are more varied than ever. The new tools (jump, stealth, horse, summons, different paths) are there to be used and the difficulty of the challenges is taken into account. However, it is more accessible because it is less frustrating, more open to all types of players, souls veteran or not. In addition to the jump attack or greater agility (without losing the orthopedic touch typical of the studio’s characters), it also includes a counterattack that favors those of us who are not very good with the timing of the attacks. parries. In addition, it is fairer than ever, and we say this for the simple fact that the camera and the hitboxes are more adjusted in each title of the studio (although there are veterans of the saga who even liked this).

Definitely, Elden Ring is a title that will mark an era, both for difficult games and for the freedom of open worlds. Not only has it shown that one thing is not at odds with the other, but that they even come in handy.

