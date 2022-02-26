El Rubius announces his jump to the cinema in ‘Uncharted’, with Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg

Rubius has given great news to his millions of followers confirming his jump to hollywood with a supporting role in the film Unchartedbased on the video game series with the same name created by amy hennig for NaughtyDog.

The film, directed by Reuben Fleischer, will star Tom HollandMark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas and will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.

“After a year, I can tell you that I participate in the new movie of Tom Holland #UnchartedLaMovie and I’ll play a great NPC role (non-player characterwhich in Spanish means “non-playable character” and with regard to secondary character) with my grandmother’s hair”, he has written on Twitter along with several images of the shooting in which he appears with the British actor. In addition, he has taken advantage of to thank Sony Pictures for such an important opportunity for his career.

in the trailer for Uncharted, Rubius appears in the background talking to two boys on Montjuic while the actress appears in the foreground Sophia Taylor Ali. Part of the film was shot in Barcelona, ​​so you can also see shots of other emblematic places in the city, such as the Sagrada Familia.

Although this will be his first important role in the world of cinema, it is not the first time that Ruben Doblas appears in a movie. We could already see him making cameos in Spanish films like Torrente 5 and Padre no hay más que uno.