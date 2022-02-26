Dwayne Johnson shows the consequences of exercising

Dwayne Johnson left his followers with their mouths open after showing on social networks how his hands have been abused by the physical effort of doing so much exercise for many yearsWell, he also played American football and was a WWE wrestler.

On his Instagram account, ‘The Rock’ wrote a message where established the importance he attaches to a warm handshakeeven assured that on many occasions this has more value than his own signature on a contract, but that was where he showed how mistreated his hands are, after his long career showing off his discipline inside and outside the gyms.

“Here we go. No matter how sexy and destroyed these dinosaur hands are. Whenever I sign my name at the end of a contract I say that doesn’t ‘seal the deal’ (although my lawyers disagree). What seals a deal is when I look into your eyes and shake hands. That’s what they taught me. I will now return to work,” Johnson wrote, drawing a slew of comments from his followers.

Constancy and discipline have led the 49-year-old actor to become one of the most influential figures in fitness today and to maintain a healthy body.

During his student days he played football for the Miami Hurricanes of the NCAA, however, a back injury prevented him from continuing in that sport and it was then that he decided to dedicate himself to wrestling.

Johnson trained very hard and caused a sensation in the famous WWE company where he achieved great achievements such as eight championships, two more as WWE Intercontinental Champion, five times World Tag Team Champion and winner of the Royal Rumble in 2000.

He decided to end his career in the strings definitively in 2019, to dedicate himself to acting.

Keep reading: Dwayne Johnson gives his own car to one of his fans

– Dwayne Johnson thanks his fans for the success his film ‘Red Notice’ has had on Netflix

– Dwayne Johnson confesses that he urinates in a bottle during his workouts

– Dwayne Johnson vows to stop using real guns after Alec Baldwin tragedy