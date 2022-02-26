Drake becomes the target of memes after Rihanna’s pregnancy | Viral

Irais M.

It seems like only yesterday that the rapper publicly declared his love for her.

Drake became the target of memes after it became known that Rihanna is pregnant – and not of him. The singer was seen walking in New York with A$AP Rocky, the future father of her baby, showing off baby bump.

Once he Rihanna’s pregnancy was evident, social networks exploded against Drake, making fun of him that he was always in love with the singer and she is already starting a family with someone else.

In fact, let’s not forget that in “Finesse” (scorpio2018), Drake expressed that he wished that the mother of his son Adonis was another woman and not Sophie Brussaux. Although he didn’t explicitly refer to Rihanna in the song, he did point out that he couldn’t be in the same room with a certain person and stay on the opposite side of the room (Can’t be in a room with you and stand on different sides). This supposedly refers to when they both went to Chace Infinite’s son’s party in 2017, an event in which they did not speak to each other.

Interestingly, the latter is manager from

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s current partner and who will have a child with her

.

The story of Drake and Rihanna

Rihanna and Drake met in 2005 and from there rumors have arisen that they are together; however, they never explicitly confirmed a romantic relationship.

The things between Drake and Rihanna got awkward in 2016, when the singer friendzoned in front of the whole world while he gave her an award. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since she was 22 years old,” the Canadian declared on stage, but Rihanna avoided kissing him when he handed her the award.

Although it was obvious that Rihanna did have to do with Drake at some point, the truth is that they never officially recognized being boyfriends and she assured in 2018 that they were not even friends. However, the singer did attend the rapper’s 33rd birthday party the following year, but apparently they were no longer close.

Drake and Rihanna have collaborated on songs like “What’s My Name?” (loud2010), “Work” (Anti2016), “Take Care” (take care2011) and “Too Good” (Views, 2016). Everything indicates that their relationship will not go beyond professional and platonic.