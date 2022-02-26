Does EA not want to renew with FIFA? These are the reasons

Midtime Editorial

The end of an era? The CEO of Electronic Arts (EA), Andrew Wilsonrevealed that the company does not have much desire to renew the license with FIFAso that the days of one of the most famous video games in history as we know it could be numbered.

According to the words collected by the VGC site, in la video game development company feel that the football’s highest body has limited the expansion of the brand beyond the traditional ways so they don’t think it’s convenient to continue with that relationship.

“Basically, what we get from FIFA in a year without a World Cup are the four letters that appear in the part box front; in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally.

“In a World Cup yearOf course we have access to the World Cup; but in the broader context of world football on an annual basis, the World Cup is important, but it is not the most important. We have another 300 licenses that give us the content that our players engage more and more deeply with,” he said.

It is not the first threat of EA

At the end of 2021, it was reported that FIFA was demanding a higher payment from EA for each World Cup cycleso every four years they had to disburse for the license about a billion dollarsrequest that meant double what they were paying for what the video game company didn’t like it.

Furthermore, it has emerged that FIFA intends to limit the use of the name of the franchise.

However, in the event that they do not renew their agreement, this would not affect player licensesstadiums or clubs, then that is negotiated directly with FIFPROwith whom they have already agreed on the renewal.

