Disney releases ”Nobody Like U” song from ”Turning Red” with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

FINNEAS will also participate as the voice of Jesse, one of the characters from Turning Red. | Disney+

Disney Just released ”Nobody Like U”original song for his upcoming animated movie, ”Turning Red”. The single was released along with a video that gives us a glimpse of the characters that we will see in the film, as well as the lyrics of the song that is composed by the duo of musical brothers, billie eilish and Finneas O’Connell, better known as FINNEAS in his artistic role. alluding to 4*Towna boyband that we will see within ”Turning Red”, the song presents a pop sound close to the 2000s.

”Nobody Like U” is part of the three original songs for the film by Eilish and O’Connell, the other two being ”1 True Love” and ”U Know What’s Up”. In addition, Finneas will give his voice to Jesse, a character from the 4*Town ensemble, along with Jordan Fisher like Robaire, Tohper Ngo as Aaron T. Grayson Villaneva like Tae Yoing and Josh Levi as Aaron Z. The soundtrack also includes an original score from the Oscar-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer, Ludwig Goranssonwho starred in the Marvel blockbuster ”Black Panther” and the hit Disney+ series ”The Mandalorian”.

It might also interest you: Disney + will premiere a documentary about Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.









”Turning Red” tells the story of Mei Lee, a somewhat clumsy 13-year-old girl dealing with the changes of adolescence. On the other hand, she must deal with the pressure of her mother, Ming, who is too overprotective and authoritarian, who wants her daughter to have a stability of independence, but as if that were not enough, Mei must deal with an even greater challenge and outside than usual, because every time he gets excited, he turns into a giant red panda.

The film is directed by the Academy Award winner Domee Shiwho previously worked on the short film pixarBao, and is produced by Lindsay Collins. The new Turning Red soundtrack will be released alongside the film’s release on Disney+ and will feature all three original songs by Billie Eilish and O’Connell. We can finally see ”Turning Red” next March 11th of this same year.