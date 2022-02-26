David Dastmalchian joins the cast of Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan film

David Dastmalchian is an American-born stage, television, and film actor best known for playing Polka-Dot Man in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. 91%, directed by James Gunn. Dastmalchian He had his film debut in 2008, participating in the second installment of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%. In this title, the actor played Thomas Schiff, one of Heath Ledger’s Joker henchmen.

More than a decade later, life has led to Dastmalchian to work once with Nolanthis time in your new project called Oppenheimer. According to The Hollywood Reporterthis actor is the latest to join the cast of the new film, which also features other acclaimed performers such as Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Jack Quaid.

In 2018, during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Dastmalchian shared that he felt deeply grateful to Christopher Nolan for giving him the opportunity to work on his Batman film. In those days, before his first job in a film, the actor was going through a difficult stage of his life, where he had to juggle working and getting money to live and at the same time dedicate himself to what he is passionate about. The interpreter said the following:

It all started when he decided to let me be a part of that movie. How do you thank the person who changed your life so profoundly?

the plot of Oppenheimer it is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert OppenheimerPulitzer Prize-winning work, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. This recounts the life of the theoretical physicist and creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy will star in the film in the role of the scientist, and so far no further details of the remaining characters have been released. The distribution rights of this film belong to Universal and it has a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023.

Although Christopher Nolan I have never directed a biographical drama before, the expectations of the film are high. The work of this Academy Award-nominated director is expected to successfully transport the original story to the big screen. Certainly, the public always trusts that the filmmaker will be able to satisfy them with any of his projects, and that is because his extensive career supports him. Among his most notable films are The Trilogy of Dark KnightThe origin – 86%, Interstellar – 71%, Dunkirk – 92%, among others.

