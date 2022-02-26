Dates and times of the Liga MX Femenil in the final phase

Mexico.- After finishing the regular season of the Women’s MX Leaguethe official times and dates were announced for the start of the Liguilla del Guardians 2021 which will be starting on Friday, May 7 with Tigres vs. America.

The qualified teams league They had already known each other since the start of matchday 17 of the Liga MX Femenil but all that remained was to wait for the final order and it was this Monday when the last 4 games were played. The general table shows that the teams from Nuevo León and Jalisco are the ones that rule this time with Tigres (1), Guadalajara (2), Atlas (3) and Rayadas (4) as the best 4 teams that will receive the return in their stadiums.

The general table is completed with Pumas (5) who closed the season very well followed by Pachuca (6) and the last two teams that, although they fell in their last games, were enough to enter like Toluca (7) and Club América (8). So in that order was the Guar1anes 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil in search of the title.

Now with the teams in place, the Liga MX Femenil revealed the days and times in which the final round will begin. It must be remembered that unlike the other Mexican soccer leagues in this division there is no playoff process and only the first 8 of the general qualify as it had been done before the pandemic.

League games role

Departure Friday May 7

America vs Tigers | 10:00 a.m. | TUDN

Pumas vs Rayadas | 12:00 pm | TUDN

Toluca vs. Chivas | 4:00 p.m. | TUDN

Pachuca vs Atlas | 6:30 p.m. | Fox Sports

Return Monday May 10

Atlas vs. Pachuca | 4:00 p.m. | TVC Sports

Chivas vs Toluca | 6:00 p.m. | Fox Sports

Tigers vs. America | 8:00 p.m. | TUDN

Rayadas vs Pumas | 22:00 p.m. | Fox Sports

This is how the 4th final of the Liga MX Femenil will be played. For this round, the first tiebreaker criterion will be the away goal, and the second will be the position in the table in case they end in a tie. At the moment there are no overtime or penalties.

Alison González scoring champion

With the end of the season, the scoring champion of the Liga MX Femenil was also defined, where forwards Alison González and Alicia Cervantes from Guadalajara fought until the end, but it was the red and black who emerged as the scoring champion by scoring in and reaching 18 goals for 17 of “Licha” Cervantes.

This tournament, the Mexican from the Atlas was the revelation of the tournament for her status as a scorer, in addition to being considered one of the best players in the world at her young age. She will now try to get a double prize of the season and will seek the title of the Guard1anes 2021.

