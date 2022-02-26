Daniil Medvedev speaks out against the war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine begins

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev stated that I want to promote peace throughout the world. Photo: AFP

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who from next Monday will become the new number one in the world after the fall of Novak Djokovicspoke of the war that broke out between his country, Russia, and Ukraine and made his position in favor of Peace clear.

The Russian tennis player spoke about the war that his country began by invading Ukraine after qualifying for the semifinals of the Mexican Tennis Open that takes place in the paradisiacal city of Acapulco, Guerrero.

After learning that Russia attacked Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev declared that “as a tennis player I want to promote peace throughout the world. We play in many different countries. I have been to so many different countries as a junior and as a professional. It is not easy to hear all this news. I am for peace”said the Russian

Likewise, Medvedev assured that “at the moment, you understand that tennis is sometimes not that important” and described his day in which beat Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Acapulco tournament it was like “a roller coaster with many feelings”.

Daniil Medvedev will face in the semifinal of the Mexican tournament Rafael Nadal this Friday at 10:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time)the Spanish also established a position before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This is devastating news”Nadal said, but not from his position as an athlete.

“I cannot give my opinion as a tennis player, I can give my opinion as a citizen just like any other person. I don’t want to talk about culprits or what the problem is, but whatever it is at this point and in the century we are in, it seems incredible to me that there are wars, I cannot understand it, I hope it ends as soon as possible. The only thing I want is for there to be as few affected people as possible, the least possible losses.”