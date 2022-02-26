Cuauhtémoc Blanco spanked Bora and almost kicked him out of the National Team

As a player, Cuauhtemoc Blanco was characterized by being a type of those who gave flavor to the dressing room, of those who wanted laughter to predominate, although his jokes did not always end in the best way and even on one occasion almost took it to stay out of Mexican team for outdoing Bora Milutinovic.

braulio moonone of the colleagues with whom he had the best relationship and shares some of his occurrences, has clear many of those experiences that they lived hand in hand, although few like the one in which the Cuauh spanked, literally, the strategist, something that could have cost him dearly.

“Normally we would get together in the seats Duilio, Cuauhtémoc, Villa, el Matador and the whole heavy band. We are walking towards immigration and Suddenly Cuauh tells me: ‘Come with me, compadre, come, come, come’; later he comments: ‘the Matador just went into the bathroom, Check out what I’m going to do‘” Braulio recalled to the podcast. “From the Network” from Halftime after pointing out that everything happened on a trip from the Mexican National Team to the city of Los Angeles.

“You go into the bathroom, you peek out and everyone unloading the trip, then I peek out and Suddenly I see the Cuauh who goes straight like thatthe other was urinating He pulls down his pants and then boom, boom, boom! He runs away and the guy, laughing his ass off, tells me: ‘you don’t know what…’, and I: ‘I already saw, man’. I was pale and the guy telling me the anecdoteshit of laughter saying ‘I already applied it to the Matador’.

“I just shook my head and told him ‘you already screwed up horrible’and suddenly he turns around and sees the Matador walk by with his headphones… Everyone inside: ‘Mr. Bora, calm down, calm down’. Instead of doing it to the Matador, he did it to Bora!“, added the Pumas youth squad.

apologies came

Bora looked for the culprit of the practical joke in a fury, so the tricolor players told Cuauh to confess what he had done, although after recognizing it his continuity in the Tri was questioned.

“Obviously no one said anything to him, everyone reassured him, and on the bus we told Cuah: ‘You have to tell him, you were wrong’. At night he told him ‘it was me, I thought it was Luis Hernández’ and he already wanted to run him “.

THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW

​