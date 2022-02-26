‘Cruella’: Will there be a second movie with Emma Stone? This is what we know

Since the last one was released May 27, 2021‘cruel‘ has become a resounding success both in ticket office as in criticism by the specialized press.

Image: Disney

Everything seems to indicate that it will not be the first and only time that we will see Emma Stone as the popular villain, since according to information revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is working on a sequel from ‘cruella’ which is just under development.

Since the studio decided a couple of years ago to take its animated movie classics to versions live action on the big screen,’cruel‘ has become one of the projects with the best acceptance by the public, both for its aesthetics and settingjust like him charisma of its protagonist.

How much money has ‘Cruella’ made with Emma Stone?

Until now ‘cruel‘ reports an income of $48.5 million after eight days in billboard and although it is not an important figure, the current circumstances place it as a good amount, taking into account that it is also available on Disney + through Premier Access.

Image: Disney

Who will be in ‘Cruella 2’?

Although so far unknown details of the second installment, Emma Stone will be back as Cruella de Vil and it is expected that both director Craig Gillespie and the Screenwriter Tony McNamara return to their respective posts.

Will the Baroness return?

The character interpreted by emma thompson It was also placed among the favorites of the audience but it is possible that we will not see it on the screen again, although everything can happen or it will be that a new villain will come to life cruelWe will have to wait.