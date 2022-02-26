Coppola and Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel is valid, why don’t younger stars say so?

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Francis Ford Coppola (Sony/Disney/Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

In a 2002 episode of simpsons, an old man shouted to a cloud. Twenty years later, the elders shout out to Marvel. Francis Ford Coppola – who this week described Marvel movies as “prototypes made over and over again to look different” – is certainly not the first movie elder to criticize the superhero corporation (I’m looking at you). you, Martin Scorsese) and it won’t be the last. The economy of outrage on the Internet feeds on it; filmmakers in their retirement years are the only ones brave enough to talk about it.

Coppola’s criticism of the Marvel machine — and expensive studio blockbusters in general — boils down to the franchise’s lack of personality, and his claim that specific directors’ visions are being lost as a result. “If you’re going to make art, make it personal,” he told GQ. “Make it very personal to you.” Anyone who has managed to see the footprints of the stalwarts of the narrative indie Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, Destin Daniel Cretton and Chloé Zhao in Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and Eternals you can write a letter of complaint to Coppola if you wish.

Coppola strayed a bit from the path in stating that both dunesby Denis Villeneuve, as No Time To Die, by Cary Fukunaga, were interchangeable. He claimed that these are films that could be directed by anyone, and that “the same sequence where all the cars crash into each other” could be swapped between each other and no one would notice. Coppola may not have seen the visual and narrative uniqueness of dunes. She’s also 82: she’s probably pulled a couple of random 2021 releases for comment.

Be that as it may, the argument is valid. For example, the recently released trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion. If the dinosaur chasing Chris Pratt through an anonymous pan-European city were digitally erased and replaced with, say, Ryan Reynolds on a motorcycle, few would raise an eyebrow. The aesthetics, the action sequences and the actors curdled today in an excessively familiar soup when it comes to giant blockbusters. Red Notice is Jurassic World is Uncharted.

It is not a controversial position to think that these films are depressingly identity-oriented, and yet Coppola and his ilk are eternally perceived as complainers. Every time he or any of his fellow filmmakers – Scorsese, David Cronenberg, Ken Loach, Jane Campion, Bong Joon-ho – have openly criticized Marvel or (oh!) expressed outright ambivalence towards it, they mock, they mock them or accuse them of a kind of commercial envy. “He kept turning against Marvel so he could get press for [The Irishman]”said the director of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn, on Scorsese’s “Marvel is not cinema” comments in 2019. “He’s creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel movies, and so he’s using that to get attention for something that wasn’t getting all the attention.” what I wanted for it.”

Despite the laziness of that answer, Gunn’s statement was supported by a specific train of thought: Marvel critics tend to be old, out of time, and envious, and therefore not worth taking seriously. . It must be said that very old people are not automatically worthy of having their opinions heard, when they are just as capable of profound stupidity as anyone else. But in a film climate gripped by Disney and a specific kind of nostalgic, masculine, unambitious corporate formula, it’s important to listen to those who poke their heads over the parapet and ask “Why?” After all, few young stars are brave enough to do so.

One imagines that the conversation about Hollywood’s creative drought and the Disney machine would be less hysterical if it were joined by a diverse range of ages. Like the recent conflict between Spotify and Joe Rogan, it’s disappointing that only older artists – many of whom aren’t all that worried about their bottom line – are willing to protest or criticize a system that seems to be spiraling out of control. Coppola may be an old man screaming about something, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make sense.