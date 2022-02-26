combine your pants like the famous ones
If the pandemic showed us anything, it is that the homwear (clothes to be at home) and games of pants They are no longer synonymous with “lazy clothes”. We learned how to combine them with heels, wide jackets, blazers, oversize coats, accessories and more… and these celebrities proved it.
How to combine pants without losing style, according to the famous
In addition to these 5 comfortable outfits with jeans, you can follow the trend of athletics and combine the pants like an expert —or inspired by these celebrities.d
a set cute, subtle and super cozy. This pink sweater and pants set from Sally LePointe is ideal if you like monochromatic combinations and they combine perfectly with tennis.
Bringing brands to the fore is another of the musts when wearing sets of pants. Just like Gwen Stefani, 52, did, dare to wear bright colors.
Although the beautiful 53-year-old actress is hardly seen in pants, she knows how to combine a pair of wide and comfortable pants with a simple but compliant white T-shirt. Sandals can not miss!
At 59, Demi Moore continues to show that she loves being up to date with trends. Here we see her wearing very wide black pants with a cut out shirt, a brown bomber jacket and the detail of the golden necklace.
Although wide pants are the trend, skinny pants are not yet hanging. Wear them like Anne Hathaway with an oversized military jacket; The footwear is your choice, because it looks great with both tennis and chunky boots.
Do you want pants that hide more elegance? Those made of light leather will be your best ally. Andie Macdowell combined them with a loose shirt in a bright color to contrast the black, an ideal combo for spring nights.
Another element that is not far behind in the hot season is the shorts, and you can be inspired by this Brooke Shields model to give it a spring touch. Totally valid with cotton pants.
If something characterizes this actress, it is her humor, and she represents it very well with this nice “love and peace” t-shirt. You can also wear the pants with engraved tshirts and give this classic garment a touch of originality.