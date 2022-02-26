Chris Pratt will voice Garfield in new movie



Chris Pratt will lend his voice to another crowd-favorite character: Garfield.



The American actor’s participation will be in a new animated film about the famous lasagna-loving feline, produced by Alcon Entertainment and distributed by Sony Pictures.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) and will feature a screenplay by David Reynolds of Finding Nemo.



Garfield creator Jim Davis will executive produce the animated film.



The first look at Chris Pratt’s Garfield was also offered on Monday. The image shows Garfield with his arms crossed and with his characteristic smile.



Pratt will also voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, Mario. His previous voice credits include Barley in Pixar’s United and Emmet in The Lego Movie.



The first Garfield strip appeared in newspapers in 1978, and since then the cat has appeared in multiple television shows and two live-action animated hybrid films, with three direct-to-video films.



In the 2004 and 2006 films, Garfield was played by comedian Bill Murray, with his owner, Jon Good-natured, played by Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken).



Pratt, in human form, recently appeared in Amazon’s sci-fi epic The Tomorrow War and will next be seen in Jurassic World: Dominion.