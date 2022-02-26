Chris Pratt Says He’s Worked Hard To Be The Voice Of Super Mario

Unless you live under a rock, you know that the actor from The Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt will be the voice of Super Mario in the next animated movie Nintendo.

Through an Instagram post, Pratt said that becoming Mario in a movie has been proof that “dreams come true”. In addition to the fact that the actor tells on video his close relationship with Super Mario Bros.saying that as a child he used to steal some money so he could play Mario Bros. on the Arcadian of a laundromat, also assured that he has been working hard to be the voice of the little plumber.

“There was a coin-operated laundromat next to my house and it had Super Mario Bros., the original arcade game. I loved that game. I never had a quarter… I stole them from the wishing well”Pratt says. “That’s crazy. At this moment I realized that the coin I stole from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. has come true, that I can be the voice of Mario”. “But clearly I stole someone else’s wish, so I’m waiting for that row of karma dominoes to fall on me right now. But as it is now, ‘it’s me, Mario!’ That’s not the voice. You’ll have to wait to hear the voice, but we’ve been working hard on it.”assured. “Dreams come true”Pratt concluded.

Nintendo announced the cast of the Super Mario movie in yesterday’s Nintendo Direct. Along with Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy herself will also voice Princess Peach, while Charlie Day will play Luigi. Jack Black will also be part of the film as Bowser, in addition to Keegan-Michael Key who will play Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The movie of Super Mario is being developed by the creator of the Minions, Illumination, and will be released in December 2022.

***

