Chapecoense got into a fight with a player who survived the plane crash

The Brazilian club accused one of the survivors of profiting from the tragedy

February 25, 2022 11:29 p.m.

This Friday the Brazilian club Chapecoense experienced a terrible controversy with player Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the air tragedy a few years ago. Through a harsh statement, the club accused the midfielder of not being a victim, as well as of benefiting from the tragedy that the club experienced and those who were his teammates.

“It should be noted that the claimant was not the victim of an accident, on the contrary, he was a survivor, blessed by divine force and, among those directly linked to soccer, the only one who continues to carry out activities in an identical manner to the previous period,” he said. Chapecoense through its statement.

“Indeed, the accident gave the claimant notoriety and leveraged his earnings, just by reviewing the history in his work file, his image increased and he gained worldwide notoriety,” added the club, in a conflict that maintains the board and the player for a debt that the club owed to Ruschel, and that he won through a court trial.

Before the surprising statement that the institution gave, the player also responded through his social networks: “I have had access to the club’s defense, and they affirm that I am not a victim of the accident, but a survivor. They say that the tragedy has benefited me. They are being frivolous and are not prepared to handle such an important matter. Only I know the traumas that I carry with me, the effort, the struggle to play again (…) Today I have eight screws in my back, I don’t want to victimize myself, I just want to make this situation clear. To say that my life went on as normal is absurd, not only for me, but also for the families of the victims of the accident.”