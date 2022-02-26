change after going through the plastic surgeon

Ariana Grande It has been characterized by its powerful voice and its angelic face. However, in the latest photographs it can be seen that the interpreter of “Thank U, Next” She has been to the surgeon for several facial touch-ups that have completely changed the shape of her face.

At first, her fans thought that the singer had become fond of the constant use of filters on the various social media platforms, However, it has become clear that it is not a filter, but several facial surgeries that have stunned his large community of followers that exceeds 296 million followers only on his Instagram account.

The 28-year-old singer has revolutionized the internet due to her obvious makeover, since she has left behind her iconic makeup look by choosing a more elegant style, and transform her entire face thanks to touch-ups from her surgeon. Her followers have not been slow to react to the obvious physical change of the celebrity. “Ariana, is that you? “Has any retouching been done?, “No one is criticizing her, only that it has cost me to recognize her”, “Go back to the old one, please”, They were just some of the comments that his followers have published when observing this new image of his idol.

However, many other people have defended the singer by stating that she is better than ever. “This new image looks great on you”, “No operation has been done”, “Well, I see her beautiful”, “OMG! You’re a goddess”, commented his fans.

Although a large part of Ariana Grande’s followers defend that nothing has been operated on, some physical changes are evident that are not achieved by just using a good makeup technique. Currently, the singer has a slightly longer face, a more contoured nose and much fuller lips, with a more rounded shape.

The appearance of the interpreter of “God is a Woman” has evolved over the years, leaving behind the image of a sweet and tender girl with which she became famous during her performances in the network’s youth series Nickelodeon. Over the years, the singer popularized a unique style by always wearing a high ponytail of different colors, but with the same aesthetic. Now, Ariana Grande is experimenting with new looks inspired by Japanese anime and the classic aesthetics of Hollywood’s golden years. by wearing big waves inspired by the iconic hairstyle peek a boo by Veronica Lake.

While her fans debate whether or not she’s had some facial surgeries, the singer is focused on continuing to expand her professional accomplishments by playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical wicked from broadway. To get inspired, the singer attended a presentation of the musical at the Gershwin Theater in New York City on February 19 to meet the cast and relive the experience of enjoying one of her favorite musicals.