Celebrities who have fallen in love with older women | Lifestyle

Andrea Camarena

Meet those couples for whom age is just a number.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

When Love comeswe generally leave everything that society told us ‘should be’ and we devote ourselves fully to living the experience of feeling butterflies in the belly.

Within those rules that one day we were told that we had to abide by, there is the one that said that “the man had to be older than the woman in terms of age” (That’s right, something quite absurd). However, there has been some celebrities who have broken with that stigma and they have confirmed that when you love someone, little or nothing matters if they are the young people in the relationship.

Here we show you who they are celebrities for whom age is just a number.

HarryWindsor

Profession: Prince of England, Duke of Sussex.

Couple: Megan Markle.

Age of him: 37 years.

her age: 40 years.

Years difference: 3 years 1 month.

Relationship time: 3 years 9 months of marriage.

joe manganiello

Profession: Actor.

Couple: Sofia Vergara.

Age of him: 45 years.

her age: 49 years.

Years difference: 4 years 5 months.

Relationship time: 6 years 3 months of marriage.

Emmanuel Macron

Profession: France’s president.

Couple: Brigitte Macron.

Age of him: 44 years.

her age: 68 years old.

Years difference: 24 years 8 months.

Relationship time: Approximately 15 years of marriage.

Ryan Gosling

Profession: Actor.

Couple: Eve Mendez.

Age of him: 41 years.

her age: 47 years.

Years difference: 6 years 8 months.

Relationship time: Approximately 11 years of marriage.

Gerard Piqué

Profession: Soccer player.

Couple: Shakira.

Age of him: 35 years.

her age: 45 years.

Years difference: Exactly 10 years old (they meet on the same day).

Relationship time: 10 and a half years of dating.

Nick Jonas

Profession: Singer.

Couple: Priyanka Chopra.

Age of him: 29 years.

her age: 39 years.

Years difference: 10 years 2 months.

Relationship time: Married 3 years 9 months.

Hugh Jackman

Profession: Actor and singer.

Couple: Deborra-Lee Furness.

Age of him: 53 years.

her age: 66 years old.

Years difference: 13 years 1 month.

Relationship time: 25 years 10 months of marriage.

Chris Hemsworth

Profession: Actor.

Couple: Elsa Pataky.

Age of him: 38 years.

her age: 45 years.

Years difference: 7 years 1 month.

Relationship time: 11 years 1 month.

We love that these couples have challenged the status quo and teach us, day by day, that love is stronger than any number or social predispositionl.

If you are a woman and you are terrified of being with someone younger than you because “what will people think” or if you are a man and you are intimidated by having someone older as a partner, It’s time for you to put those thoughts aside and follow your heart.

And you? Would you dare to be with a person beyond the age?