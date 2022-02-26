Camila Cabello tells anecdote about her first date with Shawn Mendes

“I swear to God, before my first date with Shawn, they were so nervous I had two shots of tequila and sang ‘Defying Gravity’told the 24-year-old star this Wednesday, September 8, as he passed through ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’.

‘Cinderella’ Carpool Karaoke w/ Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel

According to Cabello, before that first date, she and Mendes, 23, had been talking for several weeks.

“The stakes were high before the first time. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do I kiss him when I see him?’ I don’t know,” she thought at the time. “He’s about to arrive and I’m so nervous and I can’t handle it. My dad is there and I was like, ‘Give me two shots of tequila, go for it.’ And then I sang ‘Defying Gravity,'” he remembered.

that song that Idina Menzel performed on Broadway, within the musical ‘Wicked’ and under Elphaba’s skin, she was the one who helped her control her nerves.

Then Corden’s guests on the car ride started singing the song in question, and he said, “If only Shawn Mendes knew…” to which Cabello quickly replied, “I mean, I’d be terrified.”

Just as Camila Cabello taught Shawn Mendes to speak Spanish so that he could record ‘KESI (Remix)’, his collaboration with Camilo, the Canadian was next to the Cuban when she was preparing for her recent film.

The artist recounted that she reviewed with him her lines of the iconic princess, and joked that the interpreter felt a bit intimidated by playing that role of assistant.