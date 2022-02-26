Camila Cabello, from “The X Factor” to stardom

When she was about to turn 15, her parents asked her what she wanted for her quinceañera party and she replied that they go with her to an audition for “The X Factor”. The talent show was her runway to stardom for her. A decade has passed since then and Camila Cabello reaches the quarter century as one of the Latin pop figures.

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born on March 3, 1997 in Cojímar, a small fishing village less than ten kilometers from Havana, in Cuba. And the first years of her life were spent between the island and Mexico, where her father comes from.

When he was six years old, his mother told him that they were going on vacation to Disney World, but the destination of the bus they took was Miami, where they emigrated. A year and a half later, her father joined them both.

“I wasn’t aware then, but now I do realize it,” Cabello wrote in 2017 about her parents’ migratory experience on PopSugar, one of the leading portals for millennial women.

“I realize how terrifying it must have been for them,” he said.

The singer recalled how despite being an architect in Cuba, her mother worked stacking shoes and how she studied at night to learn English.

“I can’t even imagine how frustrating it must have been for her to have worked all her life in architecture and that everything was erased when she came here,” he said.

His father started washing vehicles and later they both owned a construction company.

During her childhood, Cabello was a shy girl. “And I feel like even though I pushed myself a lot, I missed out on some life experiences or didn’t enjoy them as much as I could have,” she told People in 2019.

The singer said that she was introspective, introverted and had a lot of imagination. During her time at school she commented that she had been a bit invisible. “I had a drama-free upbringing. But sometimes it was a bit boring.”

The first time he auditioned for the school choir, anxiety played tricks on him and he didn’t get into the group until the following year.

“I had intense stage anxiety as a child,” she told Marie Claire in 2018.

A few years later, in 2012, he walked out on the stage of the talent show “The X Factor”, in front of a packed auditorium.

“I wasn’t even supposed to audition,” recalled Simon Cowell, one of the pageant’s judges, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Cabello was reserved, and when Cowell went backstage to smoke, he found her crying.

“I told him: ‘what’s wrong with you?’ She said, ‘They won’t let me audition.’ And me: ‘Well, just go out there and do it.’ She came out five minutes later, unbelievable.”

On “The X Factor,” Cabello became the person she wanted to be. “In interviews, she was goofy and sure of myself,” she told Marie Claire.

“I watch videos of myself from the first performance and I’m blinking and pointing. She was literally dying inside, my hands were shaking, my voice was flat. But I was like: I just have to go for it,” she commented.

+ His solo career

She entered the contest as a solo artist, but the experience led to the union of Cabello and four companions from the show, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, in the group Fifth Harmony. Cabello decided to leave him at the end of 2016, after two published albums, and embark on her solo career.

“Fifth Harmony was not the fullest expression of me individually,” he told Seventeen in 2017 of the decision. Cabello didn’t like groupthink and the constraints of having to match her creativity with four others.

In addition, according to what Marie Claire published, she felt pressure to be sexy in a way she was not ready for, to stay in the band and to have to worry more about not hurting other people’s feelings than about making the best music she could.

“I was trying to rebel in my own way and wear turtlenecks or pants, which was allowed. No one ever put a gun to my head and said ‘you have to do this’. But it was definitely moving in a certain direction and there was a group mentality, so you have to do it, ”he told the outlet. After leaving the formation, creative freedom arrived: “My fans are going to know me for the music I am writing. My goal is to be brave and open my soul,” he told Seventeen.

His ratification as a solo artist came with the single “Havana”, in 2017. A year later he published his first studio work, “Camila”.

At the end of 2019, his second album, “Romance”, was released, which included another of his greatest hits, “Señorita”, along with Shawn Mendes.

Last year he announced that he was working on his next album, “Familia”, which is still pending publication.

Also, in 2021 he made his debut on the big screen with the movie “Cinderella”.