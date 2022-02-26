Bonucci is the oldest player to score a goal in a final

The defender of the elections of Italy, Leonardo Bonuccimade history in the final against the English by becoming the longest player to score or score in a European Championship duel.

Leonardo Bonucci made a great final against England showing himself as the great leader of the Italian team and at the same time he was in charge of giving it the tie that led everything to victory in this European Championship.

The Italian defender became the oldest player to score in a Euro final at the age of 34 years and 71 days, surpassing Bernd Hölzenbein, who scored for Germany Federal in the 1976 final.

England’s goal was given in the second minute by Luke Shaw in a great drop by the English surprising the Italians.

Nothing helped them to stop the strong offensive of some Italians who were very strong in their lines after putting the tie by Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci has been capped by the Italy national football team 108 times and has scored 7 goals.

He made his debut on March 3, 2010, in a friendly match against the Cameroon team in Monaco that ended with a score of 0-0.

In his history, Bonucci has two appearances in the World Cup and three European Championships, this being the first in which he won a championship.