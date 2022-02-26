Billie Eilish Stopped Party to Check on Fans’ Safety Despite Kanye West’s Demand for Apology -2022

For singer Billie Eilish, the safety of her fans comes first. The 20-year-old singer recently performed at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 18, abruptly stopping her concert to ensure the safety of her fans despite being criticized by Kanye West for stopping the party between they.

singer while performance I told fans, «If you want to sit down, you can. Go ahead, sit down, breathe.” In the video, she also says, “Step back and give everyone room here” as she points forward.

Read more

Why did Taylor Swift turn down Glastonbury Festival? Singer thinks ‘this is not the time’

‘Donda 2’: Kid Cody calls Kanye West a ‘dinosaur’ after ditching Pete Davidson bond

Watch the video posted by TMZ

In the latest incident, after seeing a fan in the crowd gasping for breath, Bailey stopped her show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and asked the audience to bring inhalers for the audience member. Bailey then resumed her show, saying, “I’m hoping people are okay so I can continue.”

He criticized Billy Travis Scott, who continued his work at the Astroworld Festival in November when a stampede during his performance killed 10 people and injured many more.

After his statement was deemed infringing, Kanye West slammed Bailey on Instagram, writing, “Come on Bailey we love you apologize for the journey and the families of the people who have lost their lives.”

“No one intended this to happen, Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and he was so hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billy to apologize before he performs.” .

However, Billy has no regrets and does not regret his statements. She explained, “She literally didn’t say anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

Both were news after the controversy.

Travis was unaware of what had happened when the accident occurred. He wrote: “It wasn’t until minutes before the press conference that I found out exactly what had happened. Even after the show you heard things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the show ended.” conference.”

Scott also released a statement saying, “My thoughts are with the families and everyone affected by what happened at Astroworld,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “The Houston Emergency Department has my full support as it continues to consider the tragic loss of life.”

If you have entertainment news or a story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7515