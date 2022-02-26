Billie Eilish confesses that she is in love with Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish was a special guest on the last night program of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” where she confessed that her platonic love is the interpreter of James Bond, Daniel Craig.

In a talk about movies Billie referred to Craig as a “DILF” (daddy I’d like to f*ck me) and flattered her eyes.

She added that she felt beyond nervous when she met him in person, while recording the Oscar-nominated song from the James Bond movie “No Time To Die.”

“Those eyes what does he have, impressive”, said Billie. Seth humored her, telling her “I can’t even be in the same room as that man’s eyes. Mine look like they have infection compared to yours.”

Eilish said that when she came face to face with him, it seemed to her that his eyes seemed “crazy”. “If they weren’t such a pretty color, I’d like to say ‘your eyes invade my personal space,’” Seth said.

He ended by talking a bit about the song, which he wrote with his brother, Finneas O’Connell. “We did it in October 2019. That was a long time ago. I was 17 years old at the time, now I am 20. It was a long and very strategic process. It was like we were auditioning for the job, but we really wanted it and worked hard.”

Here you can listen to the song