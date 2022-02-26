Ben Affleck: “I consider myself a feminist” | People

Ben Affleck has assured today in Venice, during the press conference to present “The Last Duel” (“The last duel”), directed by Ridley Scott, that the story he tells is relevant in today’s world and with a strong imprint feminist and has stated that he considers himself a feminist.

“I consider myself a feminist and if this was an interesting movie, it’s because of the role of Marguerite (Jodie Comer), her strength and her courage,” said Affleck, who in addition to acting in the film, based on true events, has co-written the script with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.

“It is an important and incredible story, classic in terms of narrative: faced with a great injustice, a woman decides to raise her voice and seek justice by putting herself at risk, the fact that it is a powerful man who abuses her seemed relevant in today and that could generate catharsis and empathy”, he pointed out.

The story, told from three different points of view, revolves around a noblewoman who in 14th century France decides to testify against her husband’s best friend because of a rape, which will lead to the fate of the three is decided in a duel to the death.

“For many years, women have not been seen as equal human beings and there are vestiges of that look that remain today,” Affleck stressed, while admitting that they did not want to be “too didactic or boring” about it.

The arrival of Ben Affleck in Venice has caused great expectation, since he has been accompanied by the singer and actress Jennifer López, with whom he is living a new stage of a romance that dates back to 2003.