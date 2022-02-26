Batman – Millennium Group

The new film of the most famous and unbeatable character of DC Comics will hit Mexican theaters on March 2, “The Batman”, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson (Batman/Bruce Wayne), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman /Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (The Riddler/Edward Nigma), Colin Farrell (The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot), among others; being one of the countries that will have access to the film in advance, since the world premiere is scheduled for March 4.

The close premiere flooded the social networks with some new advances of the Warner Brothers Pictures production, but at the moment it does not detail much about the plot of the film, it only shows fragments that seem to introduce the main characters that will have an active role in it; It is obvious that it will be a film to introduce a new Bat-Man to new generations that may be unaware of the bearers of the mantle in the cinema, as well as trying to captivate the die-hard fans who have followed the cape and pointed hood since its premiere at the end of the 1980s, the real riddle is whether he can pull it off.

Since the announcement of this new production, especially in the choice of Pattinson as the actor to bring Batman to life, it generated a lot of speculation and even discontent among some of the fans, this due to his performance in the Twilight Saga movies that were they are far removed from the nature of the Dark Knight; In addition to this situation, it is worth highlighting the news about the abandonment of Ben Affleck’s solo film project as Batman, after embodying a more experienced and mature version of the World’s Best Detective in Batman Vs Superman and the Justice League , in addition to the Snyder’s Cut, which did not leave fans with much hope of having a quality product.

The advances of the tape do not disappoint, in general, because it seems that they will tell the story of the Bat Man in its origins, similar to what can be read in Batman Year One by the writer Frank Miller, because even Matt Reeves himself recognized that the novel graphics is one of the inspirations for this new film of the Caped Crusader, and it should be remembered that they show a Bruce Wayne unable to fight the crime that plagues Gotham City only with his training, for which he resorts to fear, a weapon that he mercilessly brandishes against his enemies.

Fortunately for fans of Batman, as well as of DC Comics, the time to test this new incarnation of the character is short, in less than a week they will be able to go to the movie theaters to see if it is successful or if they should wait until the new Flash tape, in which the meeting of some caped men is expected and the return of Michael Keaton in the mantle that made Bat Man famous in theaters, his encounter with his version under the command of Ben Affleck and, why no, lay the groundwork for Infinite Earths to converge again in the future and even bring back Val Kilmer and Christian Bale’s Batman; because I doubt that it will excite many fans to see George Clooney again wearing the suit with which he almost killed the franchise of this great character.

Theodore Saints

tedsantosf@gmail.com