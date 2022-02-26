Bad US debut for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles (USA), (EFE).- The new adaptation of the musical “West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted well below expectations in the United States, raising only 10.5 million dollars in its first weekend in theaters.

The excellent reviews garnered by Spielberg and the cast, led by Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort, do not seem to have encouraged the public to come en masse to see a film that has cost more than 100 million dollars and promised to be one of the the most important films of the Christmas season.

According to the portal specializing in film box office Box Office Mojo, the Disney studios expect the film to gain strength in the coming weeks, thanks to the awards season.

This same Monday, “West Side Story” achieved nominations for the Golden Globes and the Critic’s Choice Awards, and also sounds like one of the favorites for the Oscars.

However, the setback of the film shows that Hollywood is choking on musicals.

The 10.5 million for “West Side Story” is down from the also disappointing 11.5 million that “In the Heights” made in its debut this summer and slightly above the 7.4 million that the premiere of “ Dear Evan Hansen” a few months ago.

Traditionally, musicals have achieved success with audiences over longer periods and through good word of mouth publicity, as was the case with “Chicago” or “The Greatest Showman”, whose poor premieres contrasted with final revenues of 170 million of dollars each.

In any case, American cinemas are registering very low attendances at the doors of the Christmas stage, one of the most important periods for Hollywood.

Behind “West Side Story” the second option was “Encanto”, Disney’s animated film about Colombia, which totaled 9.4 million dollars.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” came in third place with 7.1 million; “House of Gucci” settled for fourth place with 4 million, and eventually “Eternals” brought in 3.1 million in fifth place.