“Aristeo is a braggart”, David ‘The Beast’ uncovers truths about the Aguileón in Exatlón All Star

The last days inside Exathlon All Star They have not been easy at all for the blue athletes, the departure of three of their athletes led them to reconsider their strategy in order to take advantage of a red team eager to win at all costs. The problems between both teams have rekindled the flame of anger among some of the participants who now can not stop thinking about their next step to lead their rivals to elimination.

Within Exathlon All Star any mistake could cost the members of the red team the victory, so the blues are extremely focused to be able to gain that advantage that they have been looking for for a week. The arrival of the Blues in La Fortaleza helped them regain that confidence, however the attitude of certain rivals has made them think of a more aggressive way of attacking.

With the departure of his brother within the second week of Exathlon All Star, Aristeo Cazares He has shown a very intense attitude against the members of the blue team, making it clear that Ernesto Cázares was the only thing that stopped the red athlete from attacking his competition. Now tired of mistreatment Koke Warrior and David Juarez “The Beast” they are determined to eliminate it.

The fight with Aristeo Cázares

The attitude of Aristeo Cazares against their greatest rivals Koke Warrior and David Juarez “The Beast” have led the blue members to point out that the red athlete is not taking the best attitude to participate in Exathlon All Star, ensuring that he simply likes to insult and show that he is better than everyone else even if it is not the case.

In this new episode of elimination Sunday Aristeo Cazares there will be a bit that will lead the blue participants to distance themselves since otherwise they could face an even bigger fight, something that undoubtedly harms both teams.

Unfortunately for Aristeo Cazares his role as a comedian and great athlete is costing him several followers since even viewers have not been happy with the new face that the red athlete presents before the cameras of Exathlon All Star.

Elimination Sunday will be the perfect place for Koke Warrior and David Juarez “The Beast” show their true potential and shut their mouths Aristeo Cazares in a face-to-face duel to calm the waters.