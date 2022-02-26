Are you going to correct a payroll CFDI? You have until February 28

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) established a deadline for the correction of the Digital Tax Receipts by Internet (CFDI) by payroll corresponding to the 2021 financial year.

This was done by the tax authority through rule 2.7.5.6. of the Miscellaneous Tax Resolution (RMF) for 2022.

Said rule establishes that taxpayers who during fiscal year 2021 have issued payroll CFDIs that contain errors or omissions in their completion or in their version, may only correct these once, as long as the new voucher that is prepared is issued more than no later than February 28, 2022 and the vouchers they replace are cancelled.

According to an article published by prosecution, The payroll CFDI issued in response to this facility will be considered issued in fiscal year 2021 as long as it reflects as “payment date” the day corresponding to 2021 on which the payment associated with the voucher was made.

The article indicates that the application of the benefit contained in the aforementioned rule does not free taxpayers from making the payment of the difference not covered with the update and surcharges that may apply.

Therefore, taxpayers have until February 28, 2022 to make the corresponding corrections and issue the respective payroll CFDIs.

prosecution He highlighted that the annual declaration of legal entities is pre-filled with the data that appears in the payroll CFDI, so its correction, if necessary, is essential.

