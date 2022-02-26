Andrés Guardado assures that he will always be Rojinegro

The Atlas Championship in the MX League has made the dream of many fans of the Rojinegro club possible and one of the fans who has experienced it from the old continent has been Andrew Savedwho this Monday arrived at Betis training wearing a Foxes shirt and in a few words for his club made it clear that “he will always be red and black for life”, as he said in his farewell from the club to travel to Europe.

Guardado, a historic youth squad of the new champion of the MX Leagueis still very happy with the title obtained by the Atlas and this Monday I narrate how I watch the final match, where the team of his loves was crowned for the second time in its history.

“After 22 years that the Atlas was in a final, I had to see it, beyond the fact that I was there and that I was an Atlas player and that I emerged there, I am a lifelong Atlas fan, I grew up in its stands going to support them every 15 days at the stadium, I will always be red and black for life, as I told you when I said goodbye there, “said the Little Prince.

The player of Betissaid that he hoped Sunday would be a great day for him and Betis, a day that would be perfect if Atlas will lift the title against the Lion, as it happened. “I told my teammates yesterday, that Verstappen win, that we win and for it to be the perfect night it has to be the champion Atlas and everything went perfectly”.

Saved, who debuted with Atlas in Liga MX in 2005, said he has always been a fan of Atlas and assured that he has found many similarities between the Rojinegro team and his current club, Betis. “It is a bit of the Atlas motto, if I explain it to you you would not understand it, it is something that I compare with Betis, although we are a team that does not have a very large record, we have many followers, a lot of fans and we live with a lot of passion following Atlas and in that I feel very identified with Betis and Atlas, which is my lifelong team”.

Wearing the skin of the Foxes, Andrew He said that he was very excited about the title of Atlas and assured that he hardly slept at night watching the game. “I still can’t believe it, I spent the whole night without sleeping watching the game, because it went into extra time and then penalties, so I’m going to enjoy it for a long time”.

Andrew Saved who currently plays for Betis in Spain, has always shown his support for Atlasand even on some occasions he has declared that he would like to retire in the team of his loves, just as Rafa Márquez did.