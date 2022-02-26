An avatar of Ariana Grande will appear and act in Fortnite

An avatar of American singer Ariana Grande will appear throughout the weekend in Fortnite performing some of her biggest hits, in an event highlighted by the video game’s publisher, Epic Games, to showcase her opening strategy.

On five occasions – which will reach several time zones – players will be able to choose the option of disputing a piece of the adventure with the pop artist, drawn as a hybrid character between human and fantasy, dressed in a silver outfit or a short dress with blue scales. .

During the sequence, which lasts less than half an hour, several Grande songs will be broadcast, such as be alright or positions, one of the latest hits from the 28-year-old, two-time Grammy winner. At the same time, various items with her image will be available in the in-game store.

Epic Games has already had previous experiences with American rap star Travis Scott in April of last year and soccer star Neymar. A strategy that aims to go from being simply a survival game to an entertainment platform in general.

“It’s a huge area where we want to innovate because Fortnite should always exist in partnership with real-world activities,” Phil Rampulla, brand director at Epic Games, told AFP. “We are not replacing concerts or movies, we coexist in harmony with those things, we extend and improve them.”

A true phenomenon for years for video game fans, Fortnite claims some 350 million gamers in the world.

Source: AFP.