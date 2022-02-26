an adventure in the streets of Milan

On January 31, singer Rihanna announced good news: she is pregnant with fellow rapper A$AP Rocky. A well-kept secret that the artist chose to reveal through a series of snapshots, she appeared dressed in classic Chanel outfits in an outfit that revealed her round belly. Since then, the couple’s public appearances have doubled. Sometimes in Los Angeles for an evening of Rihanna’s makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, and sometimes on the streets of New York where they go to the restaurant together. The two lovers, in a relationship since 2020, seem closer than ever.

On the occasion of Fashion Week, the two stars with well-defined outfits have agreed on a trip to Italy. In fact, they were photographed on Friday, February 25, outside their hotel, the Four Seasons in Milan. They went to the Gucci show, which caused general surprise, before going for a walk through the streets of the city. For this admittedly understated release, Rihanna looked much more creative. The interpreter of “Umbrella” dared to wear a black latex top, with satin pants decorated with a dragon. To enhance her look, she wore a long necklace, as well as a purple fur coat and metallic hoodie. The extravagant accessories contrast with the accessories of her boyfriend. A$AP Rocky chose the colorful gloves from the Gucci and Adidas collaboration, as well as a Gucci chest.