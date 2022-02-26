America will play the Clásico Capitalino 120

Mexico.- This Saturday the America club he knows that he has to win yes or yes in his visit to Ciudad Universitaria and it is that the start of the season is costing him his prestige and his credibility with the project he manages Santiago Baths and Santiago Solari but just as there is a lot to gain there is also a lot to lose and that would be to sink further in the general and even see how the coach loses his position if he gets a 5th and 3rd consecutive loss.

América and Pumas will play the 120th Clásico Capitalino in history, but it is possibly one of the games where the Águilas arrive at a very bad time in so many years of participation, compared to the 2007-2008 seasons where they also experienced a tragic step in the MX League and compared to other closer seasons. In the case of Pumas they are slightly better than what America has shown in the season, by playing 2 tournaments they have had more opportunities to improve aspects of the game that will be key for today’s duel.

The numbers speak for themselves, the university students arrive as 7th in the standings with 10 points as a result of 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, at the moment they are in the playoff zone, although they also had a downturn in the season after being the leader for two seasons, the defeats were linked and positions fell but they have remained. And then there is America, a team that has recorded 4 losses, 1 draw and 1 win in 6 games to rank 16th overall but still has a good chance of moving up the table should it win.

In this duel there is something that is at stake and it is the continuity of Santiago Solari, the Argentine will go to CU to try to revive his team, but his bad luck in the last two games against Pumas has not been possible and he has even been eliminated from league and in a very ugly way, curiously since that game is that criticism of the coach has intensified because the team’s style of play has been considerably affected and now it is a total disaster and that is confirmed by the numbers in Liga MX, allowing up to 13 goals in just 6 games.

América goes in search of adding a victory once again | Photo: Jam Media

America is nowhere near matching its worst start to the season or even having the worst in short tournament history. The record that is held in the Liga MX on 7 dates dates back to 2003 when in the same number of days he could only add 5 points, which he would achieve in the event of a tie but if he loses he would be left with 4 points which would be the worst record in its history in just over 26 years that short tournaments were established in Liga MX.

All that is played America club, that is why its history and its quality players will have to go out in tune to wait for things to happen and regain a little confidence for the rest of the season. The start of a great harvest of points could come in the event of a victory, but if they fall again it would be one of the worst versions of the azulcrema team that would even trigger the dismissal of their coach, something that had not happened for a long time when removing the man in charge to look for one more.

The actions will take place this Saturday, February 26, it is the last game of the day giving the duel the deserved value, the transmission can be seen totally live on the TUDN signal at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) . Everything from the University Olympic that will have a large amount of security against what may happen depending on the score.