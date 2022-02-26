Amaury Vergara’s decision to sell Chivas to Grupo Caliente after the result

Amaury Vergara would have made a decision to sell Chivas.

Chivas has several tournaments dragging the prestige and Amaury Vergara has been pointed out as one of the main culprits of the constant defeats that today have the team without qualifying for the league in the last two tournaments.

In addition, the start of the tournament has not been as he expected. Amaury Vergarawho a couple of months ago stated that Chivas He had a great team that was not lacking in reinforcements, which he would think differently now.

In fact, Amaury Vergara would have found a potential new buyer for Chivasand it is about hot groupwhich already has Xolos from Tijuana and whose owners have a good relationship with Vergara.

Amaury Vergara would refuse to sell Chivas

However, Amaury Vergara I wouldn’t be entirely sure about selling. Chivas despite the poor results and the economic crisis that the club is going through, because he would have in mind to continue with the legacy of his father, who dreamed of making Chivas the best team in the world.

