Amaury Vergara, captured with his girlfriend in the Mexican Tennis Open

Love in the time of cholera. In the midst of the ups and downs and controversies that drag Chivas at Closure 2022, Amaury Vergaraowner of Guadalajarawas caught with his partner enjoying the Mexican Tennis Open.

In various images in which he was captured, it can be seen how the leader of the Flock take advantage of your free time to enjoy the event and share time with your ‘better half’.

After attending the Round of 16 of the tournament, Amaury thanked on social networks to ‘hot group‘ for allowing you to enjoy the experience in the company of your family.

RAISE ‘THE DUST’

After thanking the invitation to Mexican Tennis Openthe owner of the Guadalajara was ‘target of criticism’ and they made it clear to him that he should focus on raising the greatness of Chivas.

FEBRUARY ‘SOCIAL’

Prior to attending the tournament acapulco tennis, Amaury Vergara took advantage of his free time to attend one of the most important sporting events around the world such as the superbowl.

The owner of the Chivas went to sofi stadium to watch the game between the rams and the Bengals; before the start of the game he did not let time pass and recognized that he would like to have a match between the rojiblancos and his rival the America in the house of rams.

