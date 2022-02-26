Amanda Bynes follows in the footsteps of Britney Spears and asks to end her guardianship

Apparently, the historic case of the famous singer Britney Spears and her release from guardianship by her father have served as an example for figures who find themselves in similar situations.

One of those people is the actress Amanda Bynes, tutored by her mother. His lawyer, David Esquibias, informed People magazine that his client considers that she has improved a lot and does not see the need for the court to continue to keep her under supervision, which is why she has asked to terminate the guardianship in the Superior Court of Ventura in California on last wednesday.

According to the Spanish News page, what led Lynn Bynes, mother of the actress, to ask the court to be her guardian, was that in 2013 the actress set fire to a neighbor’s garage and was taken to a mental health evaluation that lasted 72 hours. Her permission was granted temporarily, but as her behavior continued for a year, she was able to obtain another from her in 2014, giving him legal control of her financial and health matters.

After almost nine years of this measure, it has been exposed by Esquibias that both he and his parents have noticed a “significant” progress in it, for which they agree to conclude the supervision.

The last time they carried out a review was in September 2021 and the next one was scheduled for 2023. But his defender reported that despite the fact that he has been summoned for next year, his guardianship will end when it is considered to be the most convenient for Bynes.

Bynes graduated in 2019 from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and has plans to create her own perfume brand and a clothing line. Her most recent Instagram photo was from 2020, the year she announced her engagement to Paul Michael.

+ Other similar cases

Britney Spears

The controversial case of the pop princess remains in force in the ears of the crowd due to the shock and at the same time joy that it already had a solution.

13 years, from 2008 to 2021, was the time when Britney was under the supervision of her father, Jamie Spears.

The singer had presented various problems regarding her mental health for which she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital. After this and several other situations, Jamie Spears took control of her finances and other affairs of the artist.

Britney had previously tried to request cancellation of her supervision, but it was not until November 12 that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny accepted her request during a court hearing.

paris jackson

The loss of her father caused her and her two brothers to be under the guardianship of their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, when they were minors.

In 2013, it had been reported that she had been hospitalized after excessively ingesting ibuprofen pills and cutting herself with a kitchen knife on one of her arms, and this caused a judge to determine that the conservatorship of the singer and model, handled by her grandmother and his cousin TJ Jackson, would continue.

Macaulay Culkin

Known for having been a great star in the world of acting, the actor of ‘Home Alone’, due to problems with his father for alleged extortion and blackmail, had to resort to emancipation at 14 years of age.

“My father was an abusive man, I asked him for a break and he kept signing contracts for more movies. Nobody listened to me ”he narrated in Time, adding that while his father slept in a “King size” bed, he and his brother Kieran made them sleep on a sofa.

One of the measures he had to take throughout this process was to ask a judge to prohibit his parents from accessing his money. They were having problems not only because of their divorce, but because of who would keep custody of his children and, above all, who would manage Macaulay’s career.