Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West is back in Fortnite

One week after the release of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5The protagonist of the series, Aloyentered the Item Shop once again in Fortnite.

As many will remember, Aloy first came to the island in Fortnite in April 2021 for Chapter 2 Season 6, courtesy of a skin and items themed on Horizon Zero Dawn.

The players of PS5 They also received an exclusive skin from Ice Hunter Aloycomplete with outfit-inspired design Banuk Ice Hunter of the huntress nora from the original game.

Earlier today, February 25, Warfare Gamesannounced the return of Aloy to Fortnite. Players can now once again enter the Item Shop and for 2600 V-Bucksbuy a look from Aloya Glinthawk Glider, spear pickaxe and the Heart-rizon Emote.

Only the appearance of the character has a price in the game of 1,500 V Bucks for those who want to keep things as simple as possible. See how it goes Aloy in the world of Fortnite in the following gameplay trailer:

Look who’s back! Aloy returns to the @FortniteGame Item Shop, alongside the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, the adorable Heart-rizon Emote and more!#BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/cgUPPtKNMv — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 25, 2022

Deservedly, the hero of Horizon is popping up everywhere after the release of Forbidden West.

Aloy It even appeared on a cover of Vanity Fair Italyand the magazine drew attention to the qualities that differentiate the jacket from nora of other female characters in modern media.

The director and co-writer of Halloween (1978), John Carpenteralso recently praised her, specifically applauding Ashly’s amazing performance Burch in the sequel to Horizon.

We remind you that we have the Review of this phenomenal game right here, and if you want more news about Horizon Forbidden West follow us on GamersRD.