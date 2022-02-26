All the news of version 19.20 of Fortnite

It was already known in advance that on February 1 we would have the new Fortnite update in our games. What we did not know was all the news and changes that it introduces in the battle royale.

We detail below a list of errors in all Fortnite modes that are fixed with the arrival of this update to the game.

Battle Royale mode errors:

Tournament games did not count towards the total games played, and the score was not added to the overall score either.

Eliminating players who had a Spider-Man Web Shooter in their inventory drops it at full ammo.

When we navigated to the “Competing” tab, the cursor would automatically go to the far right.

Creative mode errors:

Players eliminated on certain Creative maps would respawn in the lobby instead of respawning on the same map.

Kitt’s Charge Shotgun was not spawning correctly in item spawners.

Save the World mode errors:

Cascaras could damage targets through buildings in Deliver the Bomb missions.

The harvesting tool toggle button did not work on consoles; Instead of switching between the pickaxe and one of our weapons, the button constantly popped the pickaxe.

The Expeditions menu was not appearing for some players even though they had reached the point in the story where it is unlocked.

Mobile versions and Nintendo Switch errors:

The storm looks less dense and more transparent on Nintendo Switch.

These are the bugs that are fixed with this new patch. We remind you that the patch is now available on both consoles and PC and the rest of the versions of Fortnite.