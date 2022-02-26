All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for March 2022

2022 seems to be moving full speed ahead, and with the arrival of the month of March, a number of exciting games will also be added to the catalogs of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold, including the debut of the solo version of the multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation.

playstation plus

PS5 and PS4 players with a PlayStation Plus subscription will be able to enjoy 4 titles this month, including the popular ARK: Survival Edition and, what is even more interesting, a standalone version of the cooperative multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushimawhich until now was only available as part of the main game with a campaign In solitary. The idea of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is to face demons and mythological beings from Japanese folklore in the company of other players, and using one of the four character classes offered by the game.

Playstation 5

PlayStation 4 (compatible with PS5)

Team Sonic Racing

ARK: Survival Evolved

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Xbox Live with Gold

For players with an Xbox console, 4 games including two titles are available in March indieincluding the promising The Flame in the Floodand two Xbox 360 classics.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

The Flame in the Flood (available between March 1 and 31)

Street Power Soccer (available between March 16 and April 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (available between March 1 and 15)

SpongeBob’s Truth or Dare (available between March 16 and 31)

In the case of PS Plus, the games only remain available to users while they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available on PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility.