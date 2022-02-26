A Ukrainian Genshin Impact player dedicated a message to his teammates — Kudasai

The war between Russia and Ukraine is not exactly the focus of our articles, so this is not the right place to find out the latest on it. However, quite a few related stories have emerged in recent days, and one of them comes directly from the video game’s Reddit community. Genshin Impact. There the user u/Bigby____ wrote:

«I’ve been playing with you guys for a year now, exploring Teyvat and having all this fantastic experience. Now I can’t play, my country is under attack. I am here in Ukraine going tomorrow to join our army with no experience. But I’ll do it. I will really miss this game, I will miss this beautiful world, I will miss our fun chats. Hope to see you and Teyvat soon».

Of course, there is no way to verify that the user is actually Ukrainian and seriously wrote this, but that didn’t stop the other members of the community from sending him supportive comments and good luck: «Take care, stay strong, take care of yourself please. Ad Astra Abyssosque (To the stars, to the abyss), traveler»; «Please stay safe. As someone who survived a war in the ’90s, this is pretty fucked up, man. When you come home, please hold out your hand, so we can go out together and travel around. All the best»; «Good trip my friend. everyone will be waiting for you»; «Be well, friend! We and Teyvat are waiting for you to live more adventures together!»; among many others.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Reddit

Copyright © COGNOSPHERE. All Rights Reserved.