a review of his career and his new challenges

The actress Emma Stone He has 28 movies and 16 television appearances to his credit. One of the latter, one of the most recent of the actress, is in Maniac, a Netflix miniseries of which she is also an executive producer. The show recounts the experiences of two characters, Annie and Owen, after being selected to participate in a pharmaceutical trial on a pill that can cure mental problems such as depression or schizophrenia.

Going back to the beginning of Emma Stone’s career, one of her earliest works was Crazy, Stupid, Love. In this romantic comedy, she plays Hannah, a woman who falls in love with Jacob, played by Ryan Gosling. Both actors, from this moment, begin to form one of the most recognized fictitious couples of the time, since years later they would meet again in Gangster Squad, a police movie, and in La La Land, the Oscar-winning musical that led them both at the height of their careers.

Other successful films to add to the actress’s career are Maids and Ladies, in which she plays Skeeter, or the Oscar-winning Birdman, in which she plays Sam, the daughter of the protagonist, played by Michael Keaton. The actress is also known worldwide for her role as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spiderman, which she played in 2012 alongside Andrew Garfield, and she is in charge of putting the voice of Eep Crood in the movie The Croods.

Throughout his career he has also participated in films that are not valued as the best in the history of cinema, but that remain in the collective imagination as films that everyone has seen or knows about. With Right to Touch, along with Justin Timberlake, it became at the time one of the most watched films by teenagers and young people, since its theme, casual and with touches of intelligent comedy, attracted a large audience. He also appeared in Movie 43, which is one of the worst rated movies in history. In it are countless well-known actors, such as Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, Halle Berry or Richard Gere. The film is made up of humorous sketches, which did not penetrate any type of public.

Currently, Emma Stone has already been confirmed for the film Cruella, about the life of Cruella de Vil. In the trailer, where she is the protagonist, it is appreciated that we can see all her faces: from the craziest to the funniest, since this character is a great challenge and a roller coaster of emotions, like all of the Disney franchise. that they decide to take to the big screen again in live actions. @worldwide