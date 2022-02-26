a great story in stormy times

image.png Cover of volume n° 3 of the comic V for Vendetta

It’s the thing with v for Vendetta, comic created by Alan Moore and David Lloyd two Englishmen who saw with displeasure and disapproval in the decade of the 80s the political decisions of Margaret Thatcher in accordance with the policies of ronald reagan on United States.

image.png Fragment of the comic V for Vendetta

Many initiates and not so initiated in the world of comics know the story through the films of Lana and Lilly Wachowski who arrived in the history of the revolutionary v After the success of the trilogy of Matrix. And although it is true that said adaptation of the film takes some licenses with respect to the comic, the message is basically the same: the voice of the people must prevail for the subsistence of humanity and its civilization. The importance of this lies both in the individual and in the general.

image.png movie scene V for Vendetta

For those who don’t know v is the story of a vigilante who has been inspired by the legend of the plot planned in 1605 in England in which a group of rebels wanted to blow up the British Parliament by means of underground explosions, but whose plan was discovered. One of the caretakers of the explosives was a man named Guy Fawke who, was discovered a few days earlier. The following year he was executed along with the other perpetrators. Over time, the event has become a kind of popular festival, called “Guy Fawkes Day” or “Bonfire Night” and commemorate the failure “Gunpowder Plot”. During the night, fireworks explode.

image.png Bonfire night in the UK

The comic version is the story of a man identified only as vwhich plans to carry out a similar plan to make people wake up from social lethargy and rebel against a totalitarian and fascist government, which is a kind of big brother Orwellian and who does not shake his hand to appease any attempt at uprising.

image.png movie scene V for Vendetta

The letter “V” plays a preponderant role. v save a girl named “evey” which, phonetically, is heard as “eve”diminutive of Eve (Eve) or Evelyn. In the comic, each chapter is named by a word that starts with that consonant, like “The voice”. “Vaudeville”, “Vox Populi”, “Vindication” or “Victims”, among other titles. The importance of other symbols, such as the Overture 1812 from Tchaikovsky and the poem that is recounted in the “Campfire Night”:

Among the differences in relation to the film adaptation of the comic is, among others, the role of the young Eveywho in the comic is a 16-year-old prostitute and in the film played by Natalie Portman, a production assistant in a television network, who falls in love with a cause, with an idea, more than with a man. She says v that “ideas don’t bleed, they are bulletproof”, an important point in the story. The idea of ​​rebellion that was born centuries ago is still valid (with “v”).

image.png Fragment of the comic V for Vendetta

The movie of v for Vendetta was premiered at austin film festival on December 11, 2005 and appealing to intellectual honesty we must say that the film version is more digestible and dazzling, with moments of high impact that are polished and polished in relation to its counterpart in the comic. It changes the structure and many of the elements that can be considered as part of the essence, so it is not surprising that Alan Moore asked that his name be excluded from the film and from any other adaptation of his works. That is why only the co-creating artist is mentioned, David Lloyd.

image.png movie scene V for Vendetta

In spite of everything, we must say that the film is appreciated for very different reasons than the literary work. Culture is an important point in both versions: In the original version of the comic, V rescues all possible art, since this has been prohibited by the government, forcing its people to live in a new obscurantism; while, in the film, the vigilante is rather a lover of art, he fights to maintain it, but also to protect the freedom, voice and life of those who create it.

image.png movie scene V for Vendetta

The important thing to highlight in both the comic and the film is the idea of ​​returning freedom to the people, freeing them from the yoke of control and totalitarianism and giving them back their voice. A valuable message in our time where countless forms of control generate all kinds of coercion, trying to tell us what to think and how to act. This note is dedicated to my dad: thanks for helping me to be the person I am. I hope you’re proud of me, I love you.