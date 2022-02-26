9 actors and actresses who hit him with his first role

Sometimes, due to a mixture of talent and luck, the first role an actor or actress gets is the one that catapults him to fame.

The acting profession is usually laborious and very thankless. We all have in mind that poor applicant who spends his days from audition to audition waiting for his big break. Most of the time, the reward comes after years of perseverance and hard work, but this is not always the case. There are times for a mixture of talent and luck the first role that an actor or actress gets is the one that catapults him to fame. It also happens that on several occasions this interpreter is discovered while walking down the street, dispatching chickens or falling into a chance test. here we leave you 9 cases of actors who succeeded with their first role and the curious stories of how they did it.

Milena Smit – ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’

Before being an Almodóvar girl, Milena Smit was a receptionist at a hotel. She left her native Elche behind to carve out a career as an actress in Madrid and, while she was studying at Cristina Rota’s acting school, she had all kinds of jobs, from waitress to shop assistant or subway assistant. However, she spent very little time until she made the big leap. Her first film was You Will Not Kill, a film by David Victori with Mario Casas, and she already caught everyone’s attention then. Not all actors can say that their first role was as the protagonist in a Netflix movie, but even fewer are the ones who, after this film debut, sign for Pedro Almodóvar himself. With this start, Milena Smit has a great career ahead of her.

Jason Statham – ‘Lock & Stock’

Now he’s one of our charismatic action heroes, but Jason Statham had never worked as an actor before, at the age of 31, he landed his first movie role: Bacon in the Guy Ritchie-written and directed film Lock & Stock in 1998. Before that, Statham had modeled for major brands and appeared in a few music videos, so he wasn’t entirely unfamiliar with getting in front of a camera. The film was also the first feature film directed by Ritchie and the film was met with good reviews and is even now considered a cult film. A boost for the meteoric career of both, who over the years have received great recognition for their work.

Miguel Herrán – ‘In exchange for nothing’

Miguel Herrán had all the ballots not to succeed in the cinema. The director Daniel Guzmán called him to do a test for his next film, A change of nothing, and Herrán annoyed her up to three times in a row. “Miguel did the three worst tests that I have seen in an actor in my life. He came to the first one without learning the text. From the second he left halfway through the test. To the third test he did not show up, and that was when I said: ‘This is it'”, Guzmán tells RTVE. But she had noticed him. His wife gave him a feeling she didn’t have with anyone else. She saw in him humanity as well as pain and she wanted him for her film. Fortunately, Guzmán insisted on it and gave him “a life”, as the actor acknowledges. She took him out of an uncertain future – he had stopped studying – and put him into acting, where he was trapped. With his first role he won a Goya and it was not long before he signed for two of the most successful Spanish series in history, Elite and La casa de papel. From being a street kid, Miguel Herrán has gone on to work with the country’s great film directors in just a couple of years.

Anna Paquin – ‘The Piano’

Jane Campion was looking for a girl to star in her next film, The Piano, and placed an ad in a New Zealand newspaper where the shoot was to take place. Encouraged by her sister, Anna Paquin introduced herself and immediately caught Campion’s attention. Who was that 9-year-old girl capable of nailing a monologue without having any acting experience? The director was before one of the future stars of Hollywood. Paquin hit the nail on the head with his first role. Not only did it put her in the spotlight of the film industry, it also led her to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at just 11 years old. After this brilliant start, she has been Rogue in X-Men, Sookie Stackhouse in True Blood and has starred in a dozen films, both independent and commercial.

Anne Hathaway – ‘Surprise Princess’

Anne Hathaway’s first job in front of the cameras was in an American series called Family Matters, which she starred in with then-newcomer Jesse Eisenberg and which lasted only one season. However, her role gave him enough board to make it with her next role, her first in a Hollywood movie, as the lead in Surprise Princess. An entry into the world of cinema through the front door. The great international success of the film, which had a sequel, made her a star. She herself has recognized that she had the opportunity to give her creativity free rein, but that, at the same time, it took her a long time to remove the “good girl” label and to be offered other types of roles.

Angus Cloud – ‘Euphoria’

A native of Oaklad, California, Angus Cloud didn’t expect to become the big reveal of Season 2 of Euphoria. Everything seemed to point in the opposite direction to being a television star, but the stars aligned to give him an opportunity that has changed his life. Now everyone loves Fezco. The public and the industry, since he is preparing two feature films. But let’s go what we’re going to. How was he discovered? Cloud was working at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant when he got the opportunity of a lifetime from him. Agent Jennifer Venditti, specializing in actors who go beyond the typical Hollywood canons, contacted him to propose an audition, but he thought it was a hoax. At that time he was going to move to Ireland, where his family comes from, but acting got in the way.

Julie Andrews – ‘Mary Poppins’

Before being chosen to play the most wonderful nanny of all time and that children of any generation have wanted, Julie Andrews had just taken her first steps in the world of cinema. However, unlike many of the names that are part of this special, the interpreter did have a tour on Broadway, which basically made them notice her. Before Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews had appeared in two ‘TV Movies’, but her first role on the big screen came from Walt Disney and in the form of a leading character. Which basically means that she walked in through the front door. Curiously, when Disney asked her to be Mary Poppins in 1963, the actress said that she would only do it if she did not get the role of Doolittle in the film production My Fair Lady (1964). Chosen for her role was Audrey Hepburn, so Andrews made her film debut in Mary Poppins and won the Best Actress Oscar for her work.

Edward Norton – ‘The Two Faces of the Truth’

Edward Norton is one of the most valued actors in Hollywood -despite his reputation for difficult-. His acting ability has attracted attention from the beginning and was what led him to star in The Two Faces of Truth in his film debut. Norton had always been interested in acting and from a very young age began to train. After spending a period in Japan – the actor speaks Japanese fluently thanks to his time at Yale – he moved to New York determined to break through as an actor. His first steps were on stage, but the agent Shirley Rich noticed him and introduced him to the executives of the film starring Richard Gere. The rest of his career is history.