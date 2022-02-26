20% of patients with diabetes could suffer from cardiovascular disease, says specialist

The World Health Organization (WHO) records that there are about 382 million people with diabetes in the world and projects that this condition will be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

Dr. José García Mateo, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, SPED

In turn, Dr. José García Mateo, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, SPEDrecognized for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) what, diabetes has taken an epidemic turn.

“Currently, in the United States there are 34 million patients with diabetes, 27 million are diagnosed and 7 million are not. In other words, there is a very high prevalence, and of these patients approximately 20% have cardiovascular disease”, he argued.

On the patients Diabetics generate a high risk of heart disease, because a large percentage of people with this condition also have comorbidities such as hypertension, problems with cholesterol, triglycerides, overweight, smoking, sleep apnea, among other hormonal disorders that make them more vulnerable.

The past president of SPED clarified that, regarding mortality in a patient with diabetes, most die of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, strokes or sudden cardiovascular death. In addition, he assures that anyone with heart problems should keep their sugar levels under control.

Likewise, the American Heart Association considers that diabetes is one of the seven major risk factors controllable cardiovascular diseases and according to their statistics, about 68% of people aged 65 and over with diabetes die from some form of heart disease; and 16% die due to a stroke.

incidence of diabetes at an early age

Although the physician acknowledges that normally a patient with diabetes in ages between 40 and 45 years old, there is currently a prevalence of diagnoses in ages earlier, with type 2 diabetes. “More than 90% of the patients they are type 2”, he clarified.

“The ages can be at any age. Now there has been an increase also in diagnoses, including children and adolescents (…) We are looking for diabetes at earlier ages to carry out a better follow-up”, says Dr. García Mateo.

Relation of diabetes with cardiovascular disease

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and poor diet lead to insulin resistance, which precedes diabetes type 2 and is usually accompanied by other cardiovascular risk factors such as dyslipidemia, hypertension and prothrombotic factors.

On the other hand, the patients with diabetes have metabolic and hormonal complications associated with diabetes For this reason, this disease is known as cardiometabolic syndrome.

“A large number of patients with diabetes have problems with lipids, cholesterol, triglycerides, low good cholesterol, high bad cholesterol, high triglycerides with denser and more atherogenic bad cholesterol. We have that a large number of them are hypertensive, there are many diabetic patients who also have thyroid and there is a high relationship in hormonal problems such as hypogonadism in male patients, that is, a decrease in testosterone levels, there is also a association with erectile dysfunction that is not necessarily directly due to complications of diabetesbut they are also related to the decrease in testosterone”, clarified the president of SPED for MSP.

In addition, the specialist commented that, “in women, a lot of association is also seen, for example, in those with polycystic ovary, which is considered one of the most common causes of menstrual and reproductive disorders and infertility in many women. that have polycystic ovary is associated with insulin resistance, many of these women have prediabetes or already have diabetes, which means that there are many hormonal problems and metabolic disorders that they have the patients with diabetes”.