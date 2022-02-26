15 million likes in less than a day. Kendall Jenner breaks the internet with her new photo shoot

The model Kendall Jenner, a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, starred in the new cover of ‘ID’ magazinewhich has caused a furor in social networks due to the various changes in the model’s look and the outfits chosen to pose in front of the camera lens.

The international catwalk superstar posted on her official Instagram account a series of photos from the shoot she did for the magazine. In one of her photos, the young model posed in a pink satin swimsuit that showed off her toned tummy and her delicate hips. In the following ones, the model chose a grayscale aesthetic and totally monochrome colors to maintain a perfect harmony in the session. The latter set the internet on fire for her suggestive poses, her outfits, and their absence. LThe three publications belong to the same photo session and in less than 24 hours it has already accumulated more than 16.3 million “likes”, a truly impressive feat for many, but very common among members of the wealthy family.





In addition, the young woman received compliments from her millions of fans, her closest friends, and her family. Her sister Kylie posted: “Beautiful”, along with a black heart emoji, Khloé Kardashian wrote: “Awesome”, and her best friend, Lauren Perez, posted: “Break the internet!”, something that without a doubt managed to do.

On this occasion, the model also changed the appearance of her hair by choosing a look with short pixie-style hair in a blonde tone. However, the most impressive thing in this session was the absence of clothing in some of the photos, since Kendall posed without any clothing, defying the restrictions and policies of the platform.





Obviously, her fans are very happy to have been able to admire the beauty of Kendall Jenner in all her expression, but it is very likely that the model must bear the penalties of Instagramas Madonna once did, who was also penalized by the application for the explicit content in one of her publications.

This beautiful session was led by Luis Alberto Rodríguez, a photography expert who took care of every detail so that the photos were conceived as works of art, despite the suggestive concept.. He combined the model’s silhouette with light and shadow, so that each of the looks would stand out differently.





Despite the fact that the photographs were a total boom, the model confessed to the magazine that she has not been able to overcome her anxiety, and has chosen to write in a diary every time she has an attack. “I know journaling is kind of old fashioned. It has a padlock and I hide it, I lock it up: it’s so, so secret. I always think, ‘Nobody can get this.’ It’s important to have a space that is just for you where you can let out your happiness,” added Kendall, as she indicated that keeping her body healthy helps her feel better mentally.